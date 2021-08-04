Govt asked to make street lights functional

PESHAWAR: The residents of Rahatabad and its adjacent localities have asked the government to fix lights on the poles installed at the Palosai Road.

The government had installed poles almost a year ago but these could not be used as lights have not been fitted on them, the residents said. They complained that after getting dark there was the risk of road mishaps and robberies in the localities.

Yasir Farukh, a resident of Rahatabad, said that the streetlights were meant to provide convenience and a sense of safety to motorists and assist in regulating traffic operation at night.

“If it is not serving its purpose, then why was taxpayers money wasted?” he asked. The residents said that traffic volume on the road quadrupled after setting up of the zoo that remained open for visitors late until evening. The road not only passes near three universities including University of Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and Agriculture University Peshawar, but it also links dozens of villages to the city.

It is due to this reason, traffic remains on the road round the clock and unavailability of light at night could cause road accidents and robberies, he added.

Waqar Ahmad Khan, another resident, said commuters from rural localities were least bothered to keep lights of the vehicles, especially motorcycles, in workable condition. Besides, most drivers drive recklessly after widening of the road and when darkness descends, it doubles the risk of accidents, he maintained.

“I don’t understand why they are not switching on the lights,” Muhammad Amir, a student of the Agriculture University Peshawar said.

He said that the town administration was earning millions from the billboards hanging from poles installed on the road.

He added that paying electricity bills would not be a problem since they were earning from the billboards. They urged the government to keep the lights switched at night for the safety of commuters and to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

A former official of the Town-III administration said TMAs were not supposed to install the poles.

“Poles are installed either by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company or the Peshawar Development Authority,” he said, adding that PDA has constructed drains on the same road, therefore the PDA may have installed the light poles. An official of PDA said that the poles were installed less than two months back.

PDA Director Electrical Sher Zaman said the contractor had placed orders for the purchase of fixtures and the process would be finalised by the end of August.