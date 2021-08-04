Akbar ‘forgives’ Chohan after apology over false claims

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar has “forgiven” Punjab MPA Nazir Chohan, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The PM’s aide had earlier asserted that Chohan ran a “fake campaign” against him, “putting his life, as well as those of his family at risk”.

“I lodged a complaint with the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as a common citizen,” Akbar had said, adding: “Chohan was arrested as a consequence of allegations proving true against him during investigations, and I hope that I will get justice.”

On Tuesday, it was reported that Akbar stamped a written reconciliation as well, stating: “There will be no objection to the bail of Nazir Chohan”. Akbar said Chohan had admitted his mistake and apologised.

A first information report (FIR), which was registered on May 29, stated: “Given Akbar’s work in regard to ‘ensure accountability’, such allegations which brought Akbar’s religious beliefs into question, were levelled by Chohan.

“The said offence has been committed to cause injury to the reputation, body, property and mind of the applicant and cause hatred in public at large towards the applicant, which has endangered the life of the applicant.”

Akbar’s complaint followed a statement allegedly made by Chohan on television, a clip of which had gone viral on social media.

Akbar had also registered another case against Chohan, accusing Chohan of making allegations concerning his religious beliefs during an appearance on a TV channel.

The FIR had been registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 298 (making statements with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153 (provoking to cause riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code.