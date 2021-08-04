Positivity rate jumps to 15.51pc in Pindi

Rawalpindi : As many as 343 new patients were reported positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while another four patients died of the illness from the region taking the death toll to 1843.

It is, however, alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region has been on a continuous increase. In Rawalpindi district, the positivity ratio has jumped to over 15.5 per cent in the last 24 hours, which is the highest positivity rate recorded in Rawalpindi in a day in 2021.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Tuesday that a total of 651 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the district in the last 24 hours of which 101 were reported positive for the infection. The positivity rate has been recorded as 15.51 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that confirmation of another 343 patients from the twin cities has taken the tally to 115,602.

As many as three more patients died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 1039. It is important that to date, a total of 27,258 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi including 92 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 25,023 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district had recovered from the illness while the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,196 on Tuesday of which 100 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,096 patients from Rawalpindi district were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 804 while 251 new patients were reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT that took the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital to 88,344.

To date, a total of 83,567 patients from ICT have recovered from coronavirus illness while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 2,973 on Tuesday.