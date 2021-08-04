Moroccan journalist sentenced to five years for indecent assault

Rabatl: Jailed Moroccan journalist Soulaimane Raissouni, sentenced to five years for indecent assault, is willing to end his 118-day hunger strike if taken to hospital, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

US Capitol riot

Ag AFP

Washington: The United States Senate unanimously agreed on Tuesday to award Congress’s highest honour to law enforcement officials who tried to protect the Capitol during the violent assault by Donald Trump supporters on January 6.

Speaking before the upper chamber vote, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the "bravery, sacrifice, and selflessness" of the Capitol and Metropolitan police forces. President Joe Biden will sign the legislation awarding the congressional gold medal.