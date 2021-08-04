EU ahead of America in vaccination drive

Paris: Half of the population of the European Union has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday, putting it ahead of the United States in the inoculation drive.

Nearly 224 million people across the 27 member states have been covered, with Spain leading the pack of larger countries with 58.3 percent of its population vaccinated, followed by Italy (54.4 percent), France (52.9) and Germany (52.2).

Some 49.7 percent of the US population are fully vaccinated, but take-up is slowing particularly in the conservative states of the South and Midwest. The country reached President Joe Biden’s goal of administering at least one dose to 70 percent of adults Monday -- almost a month late -- as the newest wave of infections pushed hospitalisations to levels seen last summer.