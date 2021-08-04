Qaimâ€™s pre-arrest bail extended due to Covid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in the National Accountability Bureauâ€™s inquiry against education department officials and granted condonation of his absence after the court was informed that he had contracted Covid-19.
Shah had moved the SHC for obtaining protective pre-arrest bail in the accountability watchdogâ€™s inquiry against education department officials. The petitionerâ€™s counsel said his client was on interim bail and sought condonation of his absence because he had tested positive for the viral disease.
NABâ€™s special prosecutor had informed the court that the case was pending at the inquiry stage. An SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro condoned Shahâ€™s absence on medical grounds and extended his interim pre-arrest bail until September 15, directing NABâ€™s counsel to file a progress report in the next hearing.