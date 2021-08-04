Qaimâ€™s pre-arrest bail extended due to Covid

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in the National Accountability Bureauâ€™s inquiry against education department officials and granted condonation of his absence after the court was informed that he had contracted Covid-19.

Shah had moved the SHC for obtaining protective pre-arrest bail in the accountability watchdogâ€™s inquiry against education department officials. The petitionerâ€™s counsel said his client was on interim bail and sought condonation of his absence because he had tested positive for the viral disease.

NABâ€™s special prosecutor had informed the court that the case was pending at the inquiry stage. An SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro condoned Shahâ€™s absence on medical grounds and extended his interim pre-arrest bail until September 15, directing NABâ€™s counsel to file a progress report in the next hearing.