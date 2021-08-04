Father, son wounded over refusal to pay extortion money

A man and his son were shot over refusal to pay extortion money in Saddar near Regal Chowk on Tuesday.

The Preedy police said the incident took place when the victims were returning home from court on a motorcycle. The witnesses told the police that two suspects riding a motorcycle opened fire on the men before fleeing. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital where the father was identified as 50-year-old Nadeem Ahmed and his son as Shahrukh, 28.

The police recovered an empty shell of a pistol from the crime scene, and obtained the CCTV footage of the incident to get help in probing the case. The police, while quoting the initial investigation, said that the men were associated with construction business and a gangster belonging to Ahmed Ali Magsi group had demanded Rs5 million as extortion money from them and also warned them of dire consequences if they failed to provide the money. The police said they were investigating the case from different angles to ascertain the exact motive behind the incident.

Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Orangi Town. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 24-year-old Javed, son of Habib. Iqbal Market SHO Muhammad Khan.