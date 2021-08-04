This refers to the letter ‘Economic sovereignty’ (Aug 3) by Erum A Baig. The rapid depreciation of the Pakistan rupee indicates that the economy is on the edge of a precipice. The writer has rightly suggested that the government should form a team of independent economists to take the country out of the current economic mess.

It is also important to mention that the major reason for a sharp rise in the country’s import bill is not the government’s lack of expertise. Officials normally have different opinions when it comes to defining whether a product is a luxury. A certain group of people may think that those items that are perceived as luxuries are essentials. Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to come up with a coherent plan to uplift the country’s poor.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Seattle, USA