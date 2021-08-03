Attacks on journalists in Pakistan: PFUJ hails Harvard-educated journalists’ concern

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of journalist (PFUJ) has extended appreciations over statement of concerns on surge in attacks on journalists and media workers in Pakistan which was signed by 107 Harvard-educated journalists from across the world, says a press release on Monday.

The statement says, “An alarming surge in attacks on journalists in Pakistan has shocked the media community in the country and caused concern among journalists everywhere.” In a joint statement PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, while hailing the statement by Harvard educated journalists which has been issued from Boston United States, said that such a solidarity with journalists in Pakistan has highlighted issue of attacks on journalists and media workers globally. “This support and concern shown by Harvard educated journalists is unprecedented and highly motivational for us” they said.

PFUJ leadership, underlining the importance of statements, said that state of media in Pakistan is need serious attention of global communities as lives of journalists and media workers are under serious threats due to growing incidents of attacks, kidnapping, forced disappearances and rising censorship and press advices in Pakistan. “Continued support by international partners and media community may help us in reducing hardships and saving of lives of journalists in Pakistan” the statement said.