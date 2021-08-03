Imran failed to deliver in every field: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is embarrassing himself by showing in pictures the promised 5 million houses, which he failed to build.

Responding to his speech, she said in a statement on Monday it was sad that the nation had to witness a day when the broken promises had to be shown on exhibition posters because the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was unable to deliver anything on the ground.

She asked the prime minister to stop lying to the nation and deceiving people with gimmickry. "He could not deliver 5 million houses he promised; instead of eliminating corruption in 90 days as promised, Imran brought a tsunami of corruption; instead of bringing back $200 billion from abroad, Imran burdened the nation with another Rs16,000 billion; instead of turning the Prime Minister’s House into a University as promised, Imran is renting out its rooms. Every other promise by Imran Khan has died a miserable death," she said.

The former information minister said PM Imran Khan had pledged to lift people out of poverty, but he had lifted them all the way to heaven by making them starve to death. He snatched the livelihoods of 5 million people and the unemployment rate went up to historic highs. He imposed his cronies on the downtrodden to suck every last drop of blood from their bodies, pushing over 20 million people below the poverty line.