Hawks to face Royals in KPL opener on 6th

ISLAMABAD: Rawalakot Hawks and Mirpur Royals will be in action in the first Kashmir Premier League (KPL) match on the opening day at Muzaffarabad Stadium on August 6.

The action will start with the opening ceremony at around 6pm followed by the opening match of the inaugural edition at 8pm. Seventeen matches in all will be played under the floodlights. On the second day, August 7, Kotli Lions will play Bagh Stallions in the first match while the second match will see Oversees Warriors playing Muzaffarabad Warriors.

Mirpur Royals will play Bagh Stallions in the first match on August 8 while the second match will see Rawalakot Hawks taking on Kotli Lions. Overseas Warriors and Mirpur Royals will be in action on August 9 in the first match with Rawalakot Hawks and Muzaffarabad Tigers playing the second match.

August 10 will see Muzaffarabad Tigers locking horns against Kotli Lions in the first match while in the second, Bagh Stallions will be seen in action against Overseas Warriors. Rawalakot Hawks and Bagh Stallions will be up against each other in the first match on August 11 with Kotli Lions and Mirpur Royals playing the second match.

On August 12, Bagh Stallions will play Muzaffarabad Stallions in the first match while Rawalakot Hawks and Overseas Warriors will be in action in the second match. Overseas Warriors will play Kotli Lions on August 13 in the first match. Muzaffarabad Tigers and Mirpur Lions will be in action in the second match.