Anti-KPL stand exposes Modi’s true face: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-sports policy has come to the fore, said Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib during Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) Man of the Match Prize distribution ceremony here Monday.

The minister said that India’s threat to foreign players not to join the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) was nothing less than an act of anti-sports move which exposed their true face. “Like every peaceful citizen of the world, Kashmiri people also have the right to sports activities. The KPL has engaged them in such activities which should be a welcoming sign. The league is getting popular with each passing day and it is bound to succeed.

“What English player Monty Panesar has said in the video message should be an eye-opener for the whole world. The Indian prime minister is an anti-sports personality who just believes in suppressing Kashmiris. He has no value for individuals’ independence. “

Farrukh Habib hoped that the day was not far away when the other side of Kashmir teams would also participate in the league. “We would welcome teams from other sides of Kashmir. That day is not far away when teams from the other side of Kashmir will also participate in the KPL.”

He added that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be asked to fight the KPL case and Indian intervention at all forums. “The PCB must take the matter to the ICC. Indian Board cannot dictate players and boards as to what to do and what not to do.”

Meanwhile, Geo and Dawn Group have won their respective matches of the Risja Inter-Media Independence Cup on Monday. Geo beat Sama TV by 28 runs. Geo hit up 106-7 in 15 overs and later man of the match Arfa Feroze five wicket-haul restricted Sama to 78 all out.

Khalid Ch and Hassam scored 29 runs each while Qaiser Butt managed 18. Dawn TV defeated ARY by eight wickets. ARY were restricted to just 44 runs in 15 overs with Dawn hitting up the winning target in 10 overs. Naushad Abbasi (25) was the leading scorer for Dawn.