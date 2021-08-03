NHA completed 1,654km roads portions during last three years

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that the National Highway Authority (NHA) has completed 1,654 km of road portions during the last three years.

Further, work on 6,117 km long road sections is in progress or in the procurement stage. Revenue of NHA has been enhanced by 115 per cent which comes to Rs86 billion. He was addressing a high level meeting held at the Ministry of Communications where motorways and national highways projects were reviewed in detail. Senior officers from the Ministry of Communications and NHA were also present.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said, with the construction of new roads, NHA’s has also started maintenance works of its network throughout the country and that during the current year 4000 km long road segments will be repaired and restored. He said, for the first time, a comprehensive plan is being chalked out for construction of new roads and maintenance of old roads. He informed that more than 200 maintenance projects are prepared for improvement of roads. He said, names of Contractor, General Manager and Project Director concerned along with their cell numbers will be mentioned at signage of every new project and maintenance project. This step will make every officer responsible and accountable to the public directly. In case of good performance the officer may receive appreciation, while in case of delay in execution of work and difficulties to the people, the concerned officers will have to face public pressure and embarrassment. Details of all NHA projects, ongoing schemes, along with names of officers concerned have also been made available at NHA website, he added.