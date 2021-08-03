4 die of COVID-19 from Pindi, 470 new cases

Rawalpindi:As many as 470 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the virus has claimed four more lives from the region, all from Rawalpindi district that has taken death toll from the twin cities to 1,839.

It is important that the number of active cases from the twin cities is registering a continuous increase as in the last one week; well over 2000 active cases have been added to the existing pool of active cases from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

No death due to COVID-19 was reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours though a total of 803 patients had already lost their lives due to the illness from ICT. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 115,259 while the number of active cases from the region has been recorded as 4,992. To date, a total of 108,428 patients from the twin cities have recovered from the illness.

Death of another four patients due to COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from the district to 1,036 while another 76 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 27,166 of which 24,985 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases from the district jumped to 1145 on Monday after addition of 46 active cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 455 active cases have been added to the existing pool in the last one week.

On Monday, as many as 97 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,048 patients were in home isolation. On the other hand, 1488 active cases have been added to the existing pool in ICT in the last one week taking the total number of active cases to 3,847 on Monday.

The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 88,093 after confirmation of 394 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 83,443 patients from ICT have recovered from COVID-19.