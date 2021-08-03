CCPO reviews security measures during Muharram

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited various Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions of the city including 145-A Model Town, Jamia tul Muntazir Model Town and Pando Street Islampura.

He reviewed the security arrangements for majalis at Imambargahs during Muharram. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, related SPs, DSPs, SHOs and other related officers accompanied him. Commander Lahore Police also met with the organisers of Imambargahs and license holders of majalis of City Division, religious scholars and members of divisional and executive peace committee and discussed security arrangements and other issues with them.

Dogar said round-the-clock monitoring of social media pages will be ensured through Special Monitoring Cells in Muharram and Police along with CTD and FIA will take strict action against uploading and making viral controversial, blasphemous videos, inciting posts, texts and hate material promoting extremity, religious disputes and sectarianism. Dogar said that around 15 thousand police officials along with personnel of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Anti Riot Force, Elite Force and Ababeel Squad. Implementation of govt directions regarding coronavirus preventive measures should also be ensured in collaboration with management of Imambargahs, Majalis and Peace committees in wake of Delta Variant wave of pandemic, CCPO Lahore said. Dogar requested the organisers, License Holders and Shia religious leaders to convince the participants of processions and majalis to get themselves vaccinated for safety of their health and life. CCPO Lahore said that bunkers will be constructed at the rooftops of Imambargahs, walk-through gates and CCTV cameras would be installed and metal detectors will be provided for the search purpose of the participants of Muharram programmes. Lady Police officers and volunteers will be deployed for the checking of female participants of the events.