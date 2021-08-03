US comedian Kathy Griffin says she has lung cancer

New York: Outspoken US comedian Kathy Griffin, whose decades-long stand-up career was briefly derailed in 2017 after a grisly stunt with a prop depicting Donald Trump’s severed head, said Monday that she has lung cancer.

"I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!" Griffin, 60, said in a statement posted on Twitter. She said her doctors were optimistic as the cancer was stage one and confined to her left lung, and that she was not expected to have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation.