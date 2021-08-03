Nadal returns from foot injury needing work before US Open

WASHINGTON: Rafael Nadal returns from a foot injury layoff of nearly two months this week at Washington, trying to rebuild top form ahead of the US Open.

The 35-year-old Spanish left-hander, who shares the all-time men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, makes his US capital debut on Wednesday after a first-round bye at the ATP Citi Open.

“I’m excited,” Nadal said Sunday. “I need to find again the level of tennis I need to be competitive. I hope to be able to find that in Washington. If not, hopefully in the next few weeks.” World number three Nadal skipped Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics after taking three weeks off to heal after losing to Djokovic in a French Open semi-final.

“My body decided for myself. If I had to choose, I will never miss Wimbledon and Olympics, but I was not able to compete in these events,” Nadal said.