All resources to be utilised to provide mourners foolproof security: governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said all the available resources will be utilised to provide foolproof security to mourners, and uninterrupted electricity and water supplies will be ensured during Muharram and Safar processions and majalis.

Talking to a 10-member delegation of the Jaffaria Alliance, which called on him at the Governor’s House on Monday, he said that as a Muslim, he had great affection and love for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and his family members. He said he observed the holy month of Muharram with great reverence.

Speaking of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, he called upon the Ulema and organisers of majalis/ congregations to ensure implementation of SOPs. “The Government of Pakistan is seeking your full cooperation in adhering to the SoPs. We can save precious lives, including those of our near and dear ones, by taking preventive measures, including mass vaccination among community. Guideline instructions are being issued by the NCOC in this regard, and the same must be followed in letter and spirit.”

Ismail also invited practical suggestions and recommendations from the Ulema with special reference to swift implementation of the SoPs during majalis and congregations. The delegation assured the governor of full assistance in this regard.

The governor said it was imperative to have a comprehensive security plan in place ahead of Muharram-Ul-Haram. “Majalis and processions start from the beginning of the Islamic month and continue till Chehlum; therefore, the security plan must be worked out accordingly.”

He urged all the intelligence and law enforcement agencies to be more vigil on the activities of banned outfits and keep an eye on mischievous elements, as proactive measures. He also ordered ensuring strict implementation of the code of conduct, saying that Ulema/peace committees should be activated or engaged to maintain an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood.

“Likewise, the legislators or members of assemblies must also play their due role and keep effective liaison with elders of their respective constituencies and officers of LEAs,” he emphasised.

The governor also appreciated the significant services rendered by boy scouts during important occasions in supplementing the efforts undertaken by administration and facilitating the citizens attending congregations.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Bilal Ghaffar and MPA Khurram SherZaman. Allama Shehnshah Hussain Naqvi attended through video link.