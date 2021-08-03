Pakistan, China to explore JVs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is in talks with China to set up a Business and Investment Forum with China to provide opportunities to private sectors of both the countries to interact and explore avenues of joint ventures and investment in the areas of interest, a senior official said on Monday.

"Pakistan is working on creating a Business and Investment Forum with China, which will offer numerous opportunities to the private sector," Fareena Mazhar, secretary Board of Investment told participants of a khuli e-kachehry.

The BoI held its first virtual khuli e-kachehry owing to the ongoing pandemic and restrictions enforced. Kachehry was conducted by secretary and several senior officers of BOI. Regional BOI offices also participated in the session virtually. Mazhar also assured investors that the process of obtaining business visas will be further expedited by taking up the issue with other relevant departments. The

She encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the BOI for further coordination on matters of importance. A large number of investors and members of the business fraternity reached out to Board of Investment with their queries and expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to directly contact the secretary.