UoP stops teaching staff’s 10-day salary

PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar (UoP) has stopped the 10-day salary of a number of the teaching staff on the charges of non-performance of duties.

The teachers, whose salaries were stopped included Dr Syed Owais, assistant professor, Dr Javeria Raza, Dr Naila Aman Qazi, Dr Zafar Khan and Ms Shehla Khan, lecturers in the Department of sociology.

Peshawar University Teachers Association (Puta) alleged this was because the teachers remained absent from campus for participation in the recent strike of teachers.A notification on Monday stated: “On the recommendation of the chairman, Department of Sociology, the faculty members of the department are treated as on leave without pay due to non-performance of duties since the day one of PUTA’s strike call with effect from 28-6-2021 to 7-7-2021.”

Some transfers and postings were also made on the same day. Dr Kshif Gul, assistant professor, was transferred from the Institute of Chemical Sciences to the Department of Environmental Sciences.

Dr Zakirullah Jan has already been relieved from the charge of Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Museum and the charge was given to Dr Nidaullah Sehrai.Dr Noor Sanauddin, assistant professor at the Department of Sociology, was transferred to the Department of Regional Studies. Dr Fakhra Aziz, associate professor and principal of Jinnah College for women, was transferred to the department of economics.

Puta took exception to the decisions and termed them a violation of rules and regulations. It met under its president Dr Fazle Nasir and criticised the decisions. The participants said the association had called off its strike in the larger interest of the university and the students but the matter would now be taken up at the right forums.