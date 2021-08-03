Promoting tourism

According to some news reports, more than two million tourists visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourist spots during the last Eid ul Azha holidays. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government must consider creating special units in the police department and assign some police officers to work with the tourism sector. These officers will facilitate and listen to the complaints of tourists coming to KP from various parts of Pakistan – and from all over the world once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Also, they must be authorised to check accommodation and food prices at various hotels. Our northern areas have the potential to attract a large number of tourists (both domestic and foreign). All we need to do is to ensure that tourists have access to the basic facilities.

Suleman A Khan

Swat