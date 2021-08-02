Sindh govt selling vaccines: Haleem

HYDERABAD: Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh Sunday criticised Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and termed his government security risk to the country.

Addressing press conferences in Jamshoro and Nawabshah, Sheikh alleged that Murad Ali Shah and his government had become a security risk to the country for their dangerous decisions, adding that Shah was hindering the completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway.

"The person, who imposed the lockdown without seeking permission from the NCOC, just wants to stop the smooth economic activities in a city like Karachi and this step is nothing but an open threat to the flourishing economy of the country," he noted.

He said instead of ensuring the vaccination of people against the deadly virus, Murad Ali Shah had been doing politics on the directions of his boss Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. "The federal government provided testing kits, ventilators and then vaccines but the high-ups of the provincial government could not ensure proper vaccination," he said and held the PPP rulers in Sindh responsible for the mess.

''Murad Ali Shah and the incompetent Sindh Minister for Health never bothered to tackle the issues and they could not even pay salaries to the staff they had hired to vaccinate people at the Expo Centre, Karachi, instead they were involved in selling vaccines, which were provided to them by the federal government,'' Sheikh said and warned them to stop playing with the lives of people.

He said Murad Ali Shah after COVID-19 pandemic instead of handling the situations in a proper manner only got himself busy with making money.

“The rulers in Sindh falsely claimed to have provided ration among two million people, as people continue to face hunger and starvation due to lockdowns,” he said, adding that it was the federal government which gave Rs65 billion to the people of Sindh through the Ehsaas Program without any discrimination.

“Murad Ali Shah and PPP rulers in difficult times only cried foul and did nothing for the starving people,” he continued.

He asked the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to desist from issuing dangerous statements just to gain cheap popularity. Sheikh said on Saturday he saw ugly glimpses in Karachi during the lockdown and people were being humiliated by the police at Kathore Bus Stop.