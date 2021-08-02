Peace in Afghanistan key to regional peace: Aimal

CHAKDARRA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial head Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday said that peace in Afghanistan was key to regional stability and development.

“We hope our policy-makers will work for peace and stability in Afghanistan. The writ of Afghan government is still there and the stakeholders must not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,” he told reporters after visiting various areas here.

The ANP leader also criticised the government for increasing the prices of the petroleum products frequently. “This government has no mercy on people. The people have been suffering due to price-hikes and high electricity tariffs,” he added.

Aimal Wali said Prime Minister Imran Khan was following the agenda of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank just to prolong his rule.