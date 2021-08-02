Pak press attaché at French Embassy given award

ISLAMABAD: The press attaché at the French embassy in Islamabad, Syed Muhammad Aqeel Hussain, has been awarded one of the highest civil French accolades over his 33 years of service at the embassy.

According to a statement, released by the Embassy of France on its Facebook page, Hussain was conferred the award for his dedication.

"Congratulations to our Press Attaché for being awarded the award of French National Order of Merit. Thank you for your 33 years of dedication to this embassy.

Grateful for your contribution to the promotion of the French language & culture and to the mutual understanding between France & Pakistan," the statement read.

Hussain is already a recipient of two medals, including a medal of honour from the Ministry Foreign Affairs of France and another medal given for rendering 30 years of meritorious services. Hussain said that he wishes to dedicate the award to his native town of Mianwali.