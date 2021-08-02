PUC announces joint declaration for peace, harmony during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Leadership of different religious and political organisations across Pakistan have announced unanimously to ensure implementation on “Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct” with collaboration of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Muttahida Ulema Board for restoration of peace and religious harmony during the month of Muharramul Haram.

In a joint declaration, released following the meeting, held in the chair of PUC Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, it has been stated that a coordination network has been established across the country in aegis of the office of Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board.

Ashrafi said coordination centers have also been established respectively in Lahore and Islamabad to avert any untoward situation during the month of Muharramul Haram. Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct consists of following 14 points, which states:

1) Sectarian hatred, armed sectarian conflict and the use of force to impose one's views and ideology on others is against the rules of Islamic Shariah and spreading anarchy and chaos in the state is a national crime.

2) Ulema, Mashaikhs and Muftis of all religious sects of Pakistan unanimously reject extremist thinking and extremism completely.

3) It is a responsibility to keep and ensure the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the spouses of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Ahle-Bayt (RA) and all religious schools of thought refrain from those who utter sacrilegious comments and fan sectarian differences.

4) Swearing against each other (Galum Galuch), slander, provocation, hatred and killing one another on the accounts of hatred or dissension or imposing one's ideology and views on others through coercion or persecution of each other's lives is against the Islamic Shariah. All these practices are Haram and the Ulema and Mashaikhs of the country declare their dissociation against such elements.

5) The use of religious symbols and raising slogans for private objectives and purposes and for the acquisition of armed power (Influence) is absolutely not correct according to the Quran and Sunnah.

6) It is the responsibility of the Ulema, Mashaikhs and Muftis to make people aware of the differences between right and wrong ideologies, while declaring someone as infidel (Takfir) is the jurisdiction of the state which will be decided by the state according to Islamic Shariah.

7) All non-Muslim citizens of Pakistan have the full rights to worship and practice their religion in their worship places. While on the eve of their festivals according to their respective religions, they own the right by the Constitution of Pakistan to celebrate their festivities. Any individual, group or organization cannot deprive them from rights as defined by Constitution of Pakistan.

8) It is not permissible to kill those who live in peace in a Muslim Islamic state, but it is a sin and cruelty for those who trespass and violate the Constitution of Pakistan and the laws of Pakistan, it is the responsibility of the state to punish them within the law.

9) According to Islam, respect for women and respect for their rights is necessary for all. Giving women the right to inheritance and the education of women is commanded by Islamic law.

10) The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the sacred trust of God Almighty, so it is not permissible to use it for any kind of terrorism and extremism and we all declare dissociation against such elements.

11) Participation in or in any way supporting the armed uprising against the state of Pakistan, in any case, it is not permissible to do so.