Five women elected unopposed on AJKLA's reserved seats

MUZAFFARABAD: Five women candidates have been elected unopposed on the five reserved seats of women of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA).

According to a press release issued by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (AJK-EC) here on Sunday, Imtiaz Naseem, Sabiha Saddique, Kausar Taqdees Gillani, Nebela Ayub Khan and Nisaran Abbasi have been declared unopposed against the five reserved seats of women of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile the election of three reserved seats, one each of Ulema and Mushaikh, one seat of overseas Kashmiri and one reserved seat of technocrat will be held on today (2nd August) in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Block No 12 civil Secretariat Hall from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

News Desk adds: The PTI has extended its lead in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after winning three women’s reserved seats, while PPP and PML-N were able to bag one each, the region’s election commission announced Sunday.

From PTI Imtiaz Naseem, Sabeha Sadique, Kausar Taqdees Gilani emerged victorious, while from PPP Nabila Ayub and from PML-N Nasaran Abbasi were the winning candidates, Geo News reported. A total of 10 candidates had submitted their nomination papers for the reserved seats, however, five of them withdrew their names later.

Polling on three other reserved seats — one each for technocrats, ulema-o-mashaikh, and overseas Kashmiris — will be conducted on Monday as more than one candidate is contesting each category.

Following the latest results, PTI has 29 seats in the AJKLA, PPP has 12, and PML-N seven. On July 29, PTI won the LA-16 Bagh 3 seat of the AJKLA, whose results were withheld for re-polling on four polling stations, after clashes brought polling to a halt on July 25.

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate Sardar Mir Akbar bagged 23,561 votes, whereas PPP’s Sardar Qamaruz Zaman obtained 23,267 votes — a difference of a mere 294 votes. Of the total 939 votes cast by government employees, PTI received 396, whereas PPP got 421. In the polls on July 25, PTI emerged as the largest winner with 25 seats, PPP came in second place with 11, while PML-N won six seats.