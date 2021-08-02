First Muharram likely to be on Aug 10, Ashura on 19th

File photo

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the sighting of the new moon of Muharram 1443AH on the evening of August 9 i.e. Zilhaj 29. In this way, the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1443 AH, Muharram 1, is likely to fall on August 10 (Tuesday).

The new moon of Muharram, 1443 AH will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 18:51 Pakistan Standard Time on August 8 (Sunday), the weather department said. According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1443 AH on the evening of August 9 i.e. on 29th of Zilhaj, 1442 AH.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of August 9, according to the climate record. The Youm-e-Ashur (10th day of Muharram), will fall on Thursday (August 19).

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to be held on August 9 for sighting the Muharram 1443 AH crescent. The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also collect evidence in respect of sightings of the new moon at their respective offices.