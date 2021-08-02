Arab Parliament team to be briefed on Kashmir, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The high echelon delegation of the Arab Parliament would be briefed about the Kashmir situation and developments with regard to Afghanistan during its stay that has already arrived here.

The delegation is led by Parliament’s Speaker Adel Abdul Rehman Al-Asoomi of Bahrain. The invitation for the visit was extended by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. The delegation will also have meetings with top officials of the host country during its five days stay. The Arab Parliament speaker was received by Senator Ms. Sana Jamali, who has been designated to conduct the visit.