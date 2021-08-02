12 dead in recent rain-related incidents: KP PDMA

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday said that 12 people had been killed and 14 injured in rain-related incidents during the last six days. The dead included two females and 10 children while the injured included five male, three females and six children, the PDMA said in a statement.

Four children were killed in rain-related incidents in Bajaur tribal district, two in Mardan, one each in Upper Dir, Buner, Lower Dir and Dera Ismail Khan. The three persons were injured in Bajaur, four in Mardan, a child in Upper Dir, a male and female in Lower Dir, two children in DI Khan and a child in Charsadda. It added that seven houses were destroyed and 93 were partially damaged in the province.

A house was partially damaged in Bajaur, two in Haripur, 15 partially and one fully damaged in Mardan, one each in Upper Dir, Malakand, Lower Chitral, Lower Dir, DI Khan and Swat; 11 in Buner, three fully and seven partially damaged in Upper Chitral, one each fully and partially damaged in Lower Chitral, two fully and 43 house partially damaged in Karak, four houses each were partially damaged in Nowshera and Charsadda. Two school buildings were partially damaged in Haripur and one each in Swat and Nowshera. A total of 28 other buildings were also In Chitral, the district administration has partially restored the road leading to various villages.