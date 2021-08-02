 
Mon Aug 02, 2021
AFP
August 2, 2021

Kim’s sister slams planned US-South Korean drills

AFP
August 2, 2021

Seoul: The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday that a planned military exercise between Seoul and Washington would "becloud" relations, state-run media reported. The warning comes amid a surprise thaw on the Korean peninsula, prompted by a series of personal letters between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

