Kim’s sister slams planned US-South Korean drills

Seoul: The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday that a planned military exercise between Seoul and Washington would "becloud" relations, state-run media reported. The warning comes amid a surprise thaw on the Korean peninsula, prompted by a series of personal letters between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.