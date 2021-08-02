DC takes action on social media complaints

LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik has mobilised the agencies concerned for timely action on the complaints received on social media.

The DC said he was actively monitoring the complaints received on different social media platforms and redressing them in a timely manner. On Sunday, he received a complaint on social media regarding the bad cleanliness situation at Shanghai Road Opposite General Hospital, on which he immediately directed the department concerned to reach there and clean the Shanghai drain. He also instructed the Water and Sanitation Agency to arrive immediately with the machinery and the Wasa team reached the spot immediately and addressed the complaint. He said the Wasa team had also started cleaning the Shanghai drain. The complaints received on Facebook and Twitter are being addressed in a timely manner, the DC said.