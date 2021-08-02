Contingency plan to fight COVID-19 4th wave: secy

LAHORE:Specialised Healthcare Department has decided to prepare a contingency plan to combat the 4th wave of COVID-19 in the province. The decision to evolve contingency plans in all hospitals in view of the recent intensive wave of COVID-19 was taken in a meeting held under joint chairmanship of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik here.

This was disclosed by Secretary Specialized Healthcare Muhammad Aamir Jan. He said that the health department has combated COVID-19 efficiently during the last one-and-half year by facilitating patients with beds in ICU, HDUs and Isolation Wards, medicines and oxygen cylinders.

All hospitals utilised all available resources to save precious lives of Covid patients, even doctors and paramedical staff also laid their lives for protecting patients, he added. The credit goes to the government who preempted the intensive Covid situation and made timely arrangements, the secretary added. In view of the 4th wave of Covid-19 in the province, the department has evolved a contingency plan in all hospitals to counter the situation effectively for which heads and MSs of all hospitals and other medical institutions have been directed to make arrangements in this regard and submit reports within office hours.