Work on road inaugurated

MANSEHRA: Member Provincial Assembly Laiq Muhammad Khan performed the groundbreaking of the second phase of Gawa-Morata road in Torghar district on Sunday.
“This main artery, which would link Torghar with Oghi tehsil of Mansehra district, will be completed at a cost of Rs500 million,” he told the groundbreaking ceremony in Gawa area.