August 2, 2021

Work on road inaugurated

Peshawar

 
MANSEHRA: Member Provincial Assembly Laiq Muhammad Khan performed the groundbreaking of the second phase of Gawa-Morata road in Torghar district on Sunday.

“This main artery, which would link Torghar with Oghi tehsil of Mansehra district, will be completed at a cost of Rs500 million,” he told the groundbreaking ceremony in Gawa area.

