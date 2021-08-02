 
Mon Aug 02, 2021
August 2, 2021

Muharram 1 likely to be on Aug 10

Islamabad

 
August 2, 2021

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the sighting of the new moon of Muharram 1443AH on the evening of August 9 i.e. Zilhaj 29.

In this way, the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1443 AH, Muharram 1, is likely to fall on August 10 (Tuesday).

According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1443 AH on the evening of August 9 i.e. on 29th of Zilhaj, 1442 AH. A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to be held on August 9 for sighting the Muharram 1443 AH crescent.

