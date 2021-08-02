Hammad Azam planning to shift to US

LAHORE: After Sami Aslam who shifted to the United States last year after being ignored by Pakistan selectors, another international cricketer, Hamad Azam, is about to shift to the US for playing cricket.

According to sources, the all-rounder’s contract to play cricket in the US is in the final stages.

Hammad, a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium fast bowler, played 11 ODIs and five T20 Internationals for Pakistan from 2011 to 2015.

Sami, who led the Pakistan team in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup, played 13 Tests and four ODIs from 2015 to 2017.