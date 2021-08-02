Bukhari condoles Faisal Iqbal's mother's death

KARACHI: Former Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA) president Prof Siraj-ul-Islam Bukhari on Sunday condoled the death of mother of Test cricketer Faisal Iqbal, who also happened to be the elder sister of the legendary cricketer Javed Miandad.

“The cricket fraternity is saddened by her demise," Bukhari said in a message. "We share the grief of Faisal, Javed Miandad and their family at this emotional moment,” he added.

According to the family sources, Faisal’s mother expired here on Saturday evening after a long battle against cancer.