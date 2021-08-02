Hafeez happy to perform as bowler

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that he would remember his performance with the ball in the second T20I against West Indies for a long time.

The right-arm off-spinner was declared the player of the match for his brilliant bowling spell in which he conceded just six runs in four overs and claimed an important wicket of dangerous opening batsman Andre Fletcher.

While talking in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 40-year-old thanked captain Babar Azam for backing him as a bowler.

“As a bowler, this is my first player of the match award and I will remember it for a long time,” said Hafeez. “I am really happy that I contributed with the ball against such a dangerous batting lineup. To be very honest, we were 10 to 15 runs short but I am glad that captain Babar Azam trusted my abilities with the ball and things worked out for the team.”

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan

Sharjeel Khan c Hosein b Holder 20

Mohammad Rizwan run out 46

Babar Azam c Pooran b Holder 51

Fakhar Zaman c Walsh b Bravo 15

Mohammad Hafeez c Walsh b Bravo 6

Hasan Ali c Bravo b Holder 0

Sohaib Maqsood c Shepherd b Holder 5

Shadab Khan run out 5

Mohammad Wasim not out 1

Extras (b1, lb2, w4, nb1) 8

Total (20 overs, 8 wkts) 157

Did not bat: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

Fall: 1-46 (Sharjeel Khan), 2-113 (Mohammad Rizwan), 3-134 (Babar Azam), 4-145 (Mohammad Hafeez), 5-145 (Fakhar Zaman), 6-150 (Hasan Ali), 7-150 (Sohaib Maqsood), 8-157 (Shadab Khan)

Bowling: A. Hosein 4-0-3-0 (1nb), J. Holder 4-0-26-4. C. Gayle 1-0-11-0 (3w), D. Bravo 4-0-24-2, R. Shepherd 3-0-38-0 (1w), H. Walsh 4-0-25-0

West Indies

A. Fletcher b Mohammad Hafeez 0

E. Lewis retired hurt 35

C. Gayle b Hasan Ali 16

S. Hetmyer b Mohammad Wasim 17

N. Pooran not out 62

K. Pollard c Mohammad Wasim b Shaheen Afridi 13

J. Holder not out 0

Extras (lb3, w4) 7

Total (20 overs, 4 wkts) 150

Did not bat: D. Bravo, R. Shepherd, H. Walsh, A. Hosein

Fall: 1-0 (Fletcher), 2-31 (Gayle), 3-70 (Hetmyer), 4-140 (Pollard)

Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 4-1-6-1, Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-44-1 (1w), Hasan Ali 4-0-32-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-22-0 (1w), Usman Qadir 1-0-11-0 (1w), Mohammad Wasim 3-0-32-1 (1w)

Result: Pakistan won by 7 runs

Man of the Match: Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (WIS), Patrick Gustard (WIS)