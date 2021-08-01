Govt depts asked to improve performance

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman has said that to ensure the basic amenities of life to the people at their doorsteps all government departments should improve their performance.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting of the performance of the price control magistrates of the division on Saturday. He said that any slackness would not be tolerated and those who were indifferent and negligent in this regard would be severely questioned.

The meeting was attended by all the deputy commissioners and officers of the departments concerned.

The commissioner said that now we all had to show our performance and use all possible resources to perform in line with the expectations of the people. It was informed in the meeting that the crackdown on profiteers was going on successfully and 112,573 raids had been carried out since January 2021 and a fine of Rs 6,943,868 had been collected while 922 FIRs were registered and 296 people were arrested throughout the division.

NO VACCINATION, NO SERVICE: Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khawaja has banned the unvaccinated people from travelling in public transport vehicles, entering hotels, marriage halls, tourist points and cinema halls.

The DC has written a letter to all assistant commissioners, CEO Health Authority, price control magistrates, president Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president District Bar Association and officers of government departments to provide services to those, who produced corona vaccination certificate. The DC said that we all should perform as a responsible person and strictly follow the SOPs issued by the government to control corona.