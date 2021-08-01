Corona claims 22 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE : Coronavirus claimed 22 more lives while 728 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, death toll reached 11,039 and a total number of cases were recorded 356,211 while recoveries 332,429 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 12,743 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 351 ones have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The health department conducted 18,571 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.16 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours 551,089 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 15,591,082 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Tree plantation drive launched: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani inaugurated Monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the premises of Govt Degree College for Women, Kahna here on Saturday.

The chairman called for large scale plantation to arrest the air pollution, adding that collective efforts were needed to create healthy and green environment.

"The PHA is coordinating with public, private schools and other educational institutes to increase green area in the city".

He added that during the campaign PHA would plant one million saplings in various area of the city.

He said that PHA prepared a comprehensive plan to engage students, traders, social and political leaders, as well as civil society members and others in this noble cause. College Principal Prof Anjum Nizami, Atif Mayo, Chaudhry Yousaf, college administration, teachers, students’ presents were present on the occasion.