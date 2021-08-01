Separate entrance, exit points for COVID patients at LGH

LAHORE : In view of the rapid spread of the 4th wave of coronavirus, the administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has taken a special step as a precautionary measure and allocated separate entrances and exits in the Outdoor Department to the hospital to protect the people.

Duties have also been assigned to the medical staff to guide the patients to their respective departments while the patient will be able to go to the doctor's room for medical examination and a caregiver will also be allowed to accompany the patient.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar while talking in this regard said that this step has been taken in view of the seriousness of the current situation. He said that everyone should ensure the use of face masks in all cases and take full advantage of the free vaccination facility provided by the Government and avail it as soon as possible. He added that apart from all the threats of Corona, the treatment is going on uninterruptedly at LGH and doctors, nurses and paramedics are risking their own lives to perform their professional duties with full dedication and diligence. Prof Al-freed Zafar appealed that Corona SOPs issued by experts are being ensured in hospitals and now citizens also have a responsibility to play their full role in combating the epidemic. Principal PGMI said that Indian Delta Virus is very deadly so citizens should protect their lives and the lives of others by taking precautionary measures and co-operate with the medical staff in the present situation.