Drap cancels registration of conventional syringes

Islamabad : The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has cancelled the registration of conventional syringes as now only single-use syringes will be available across the country.

The authority said that the non-availability of conventional needles and syringes will stop its usage more than once. It added that auto-disable (single-use and disposable) syringes will now be available across the country. The restrictions on conventional syringes were taken into effect to stop the spread of novel coronavirus and HIV/AIDS. The authority detailed that its medical device section cancelled the registration of 24 products of 21 firms. The DRAP also started bringing reforms and introduced an online application management system named Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management. Moreover, the authority issued letters to the Pharma Bureau, Pakistan Pharmaceuticals and regional officers to use the online system.