Businesses sealed, wedding tent torn down for violating SOPs

The District Malir administration sealed the Fiesta Water Park and the Ideal Supermarket on Karachi’s Super Highway on Saturday, while the District South administration sealed three restaurants in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and tore down a tent set up for a wedding in Lyari.

According to the details shared by the District Malir deputy commissioner’s office, the Fiesta Water Park and the Ideal Supermarket were sealed for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). A service station in the district was also sealed for violating the SOPs.

Malir Deputy Commissioner Ghanor Leghari, along with the police, visited different areas of the district, including Malir 15, Airport Road and Quaidabad, to oversee the implementation of the partial lockdown. The deputy commissioner also sealed a farmhouse in Memon Goth and fined the owners Rs100,000.

The District South administration sealed restaurants and tore down a wedding tent. Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Rizwan Jatoi sealed three restaurants in the DHA’s Chota Bukhari area in the early hours for violating the Covid SOPs.

Lyari Assistant Commissioner Abdul Kareem Memon disrupted a wedding being held in Bagh-e-Lyari Park at Niazi Chowk and ordered the tent to be torn down. The Garden assistant commissioner sealed the Cafe Nasir in the Garden area for violating Covid-19 SOPs.

District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar said that all the assistant commissioners of the district, along with the additional deputy commissioners, are in the field and overseeing the implementation of the lockdown orders.