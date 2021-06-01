Asad Qaisar praises tourism promotion

MANSEHRA: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Monday said the government was taking steps to promote tourism.

“I praise the provincial government for taking steps to promote tourism,” he told a gathering of hoteliers in Naran. Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Saleh Muhammad Khan and Adviser to Chief Minister on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah also addressed the

gathering.

The National Assembly speaker took exception to the dilapidated condition of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, saying that he would direct the National Highway Authority to blacktop the road linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan to facilitate the tourists.

Saleh Mohammad said the government had resumed tourism activities in KP which would help address the economic problems of people attached with this industry.