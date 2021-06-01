Chinese envoy lauds NAB’s efforts to eliminate corruption

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of People's Republic of China in Pakistan Nong Rong, along with Director of Political Section of Chinese Embassy Wang Sheng Ji, called on NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal at NAB Headquarters here Monday.

The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere in which matters of bilateral interest including mutual legal assistance, United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and training needing assistance for capacity building came under discussion. Both sides reiterated cooperation in all areas to eradicate corruption.

Nong Rong appreciated the efforts and firm resolve of NAB to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal elaborated the performance of NAB for eradication of corruption from Pakistan by adopting “Accountability for All” policy which were lauded by reputable national and international organisations.