One more Covid-19 patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: One more COVID-19 patient died in Faisalabad on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,082 in the district and 24 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 17 hours.

He said 748 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 19,287 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 909. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.