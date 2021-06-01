US-Denmark spying allegations ‘extremely serious’: France

PARIS: Media reports alleging that the US spied on top politicians in Europe with the help of Danish intelligence are “extremely serious” if proven, the French government said on Monday. “It is extremely serious, we need to see if our partners in the EU, the Danes, have committed errors or faults in their cooperation with American services,” Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France Info radio.

He added it would also be very serious if it turned out Washington had been spying on EU leaders. “Between allies, there must be trust, a minimal cooperation, so these potential facts are serious,” said the minister.