Govt should dispense justice instead of doing politics: Tareen

LAHORE: The banking and sessions’ court Monday extended the interim bail of Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) and his son Ali Khan Tareen till June 11 in cases of alleged corporate fraud, fake accounts and money-laundering, filed by the FIA against them.

The bail was extended as the judges of sessions and banking courts have been transferred. After the hearing, Tareen said that instead of doing politics, the government should dispense justice to them.

Talking to the media, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised that an independent member would be appointed, who would prepare a report regarding his cases. He said that Ali Zafar had prepared a report in that regard with great effort. The report had been sent to the prime minister and it had been speculated that it was in his favour. However, Tareen said that many days had passed and the report had not been made public until now.

When asked how he would react if Ali Zafar's report would not go in his favour, he said he knew a lot of things which he could not divulge in front of the media. "When the time comes, I will reveal everything before the media,” Tareen added. He denied that he had met any senior ranking official of the government. When asked about passing of the Punjab budget and alleged delaying tactics in his case, JKT said: "Do not play politics with us, give us justice." The case on Nazeer Chohan had damaged the dialogue process, but he would comment on it later, JKT added.