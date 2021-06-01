close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
Copâ€™s house looted in Orangi Town

Karachi

Robbers burgled the house of a policeman in Orangi Town on Monday. According to the Pakistan Bazaar police, three men entered the house of a policeman, Dil Nawaz, and held the family members hostage at gunpoint. They took away jewellery worth Rs500,000, Rs200,000 in cash and the copâ€™s pistol. The suspects also looted the house of Nawazâ€™s tenants. Nawaz is posted at the Manghopir police station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

