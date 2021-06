Copâ€™s house looted in Orangi Town

Robbers burgled the house of a policeman in Orangi Town on Monday. According to the Pakistan Bazaar police, three men entered the house of a policeman, Dil Nawaz, and held the family members hostage at gunpoint. They took away jewellery worth Rs500,000, Rs200,000 in cash and the cop’s pistol. The suspects also looted the house of Nawaz’s tenants. Nawaz is posted at the Manghopir police station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.