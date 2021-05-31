Power outages perturb dwellers of twin cities

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has resumed power loadshedding with the arrival of summer causing inconvenience to the residents of different localities of the twin cities. The consumers of Tariqabad and Adiala Sub Division have not only been facing long hours of loadshedding but also electricity tripping, fluctuation and low voltage as well, but the authorities concerned are only presenting lame excuses to cover up their deficiency in this regard. Iesco Spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told ‘The News’ that they were managing the load due to electricity shortfall in the country. “Secondly, consumers are facing electricity tripping because of the system overload,” he claimed. He said that we are trying to provide uninterrupted electricity to our consumers. He also claimed that the gap between the demand and supply of electricity would be bridged within days. The most affected areas are Adiala Road, Munawar Colony, Defense Road, Gulistan Colony, Committee Chowk, Jhanda Chichi, Scheme-III, Tulsa, Bakramandi, Tariqabad, Dhamyal, Hill View Lane, Mubarak Lane, Dhok Syedan, Misriyal, Range Road, Kalyal, Mareer Hassan, Dehri Hasanabad, and several other areas of Rawalpindi while in federal capital Islamabad the most affected localities are Karachi Company, G-9, G-10, G-6, G-7, Chatha Bakhtawar, Alipur Farash, and several other localities.The residents of affected localities were also facing water shortages for some days because of unscheduled loadshedding. All filtration plants were not functioning because of unscheduled loadshedding. “Unscheduled load shedding has increased in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with the arrival of summer. For a couple of days, there seems to be no schedule for loadshedding with power being supplied for just 20 minutes at times,” Muhammad Imran, a resident of Munawar Colony said. Norin Kausar, a resident of Defense Road said, “All our plans for the day are disturbed because of unannounced

loadshedding. We used to make sure to run the water pump before the power went out, but now we don’t know when the electricity supply is going to be cut off.” She said that Iesco’s tall claims have exposed even at the start of the summer. How we could survive in this harsh weather without light, she denounced.