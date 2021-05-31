Corona kills 22 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 22 more COVID-19 patients died and 696 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Sunday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,982 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 339,073 in the province.

After 9,982 fatalities and recovery of a total of 308,733 patients, 20,358 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different quarantine centres and health facilities.

290,873 patients recover: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that around 290,873 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, while 784 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the SHC&MED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said that 7,576 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,669 were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,648 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,242 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,328 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,770 beds were vacant.

However, 424 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 363 beds are unoccupied. The Secretary SHC&MED said the health department had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 283 ventilators were under use while 506 were unoccupied.